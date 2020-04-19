Couple sitting in a car in a suburban street are fined $2,000 under strict new coronavirus laws 

A couple have been fined $2,000 for violating coronavirus laws after police caught them sitting in their car on a quiet suburban street.

The 32-year-old woman and the 27-year-old man were parked on a wide and grassy street in the NSW Hunter Region.

Police fined the pair in Muswellbrook on April 1 as neither could offer a valid explanation for why they were out.

A NSW Police statement said: ‘Following inquiries, officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District found neither the 32-year-old woman or the 27-year-old man had a reasonable excuse not to be at home.’

New South Wales has been the state most affected by the coronavirus and has implemented strict social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Public Health Act states that residents may not gather in groups over two people and can only leave their homes for one of 16 essential reasons.

These allowable excuses include exercise, medical appointments, providing care and attending school or work.

Violating these strict laws can see people issued with a Penalty Infringement Notice that carries a $1000 on-the-spot fine.

In the 24 hours to 8am on Monday, Victoria Police issued 108 fines.

In Queensland, police fined 139 people last week, including 19 people at a car rally.

New South Wales Police has fined 85 people for breaking restrictions, including 18 people over the weekend.

One man who was enjoying a kebab on a park bench in Newcastle was slapped with a $1,000 fine last week.

Police stopped a car in Quakers Hill around midday on Saturday and issued a $1,000 fine after speaking with the two people in the front seat.

The driver was employed delivering food but the 33-year-old passenger was fined after admitting she was only there because she was ‘bored’ at home.

Officers also pulled over a car in Bankstown in Sydney’s western suburbs on Friday night and spoke to a 20-year-old driver and her 21-year-old passenger.

The pair were unable to provide a valid reason for driving around and the passenger was issued with a fine when she gave false identification and became argumentative.

NSW Police officers have also issued fines to residents who were out drinking and socialising.

A 37-year-old Newtown man was threatened with a Penalty Infringement Notice on Friday night after police warned him against socialising with four other adults on Federation Road.

The man was given a $1,000 fine two hours later after he was stopped again on King Street.

On Saturday night police officers responded to noise complaints from a caravan park in Tenterfield, in northern NSW.

Officers found five people gathered for a barbecue and issued two fines and three warnings.

Meanwhile, four men in their 20s were handed fines after they were found drinking and having a barbecue at the Lillie Pilli Baths, in Sydney’s south, on Sunday night.