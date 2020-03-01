Covid-19: Authorities confirm first death in the USA – News

The death occurred in King County, near the city of Seattle, in the state of Washington, in the northwest of the country, reports the Associated Press.

The announcement was made at a press conference with no questions asked, confirming only that the person died at EvergreenHealth Medical Center, sending new information to a future conference.

The occurrence comes after US authorities today confirmed the balance of three infected people in the United States. The most recent was that of a patient, who has not recently traveled and will not have established contact with an infected person, having been hospitalized in isolation.

The woman resides in Washington County, near Portland. Two other similar cases of contamination of undetermined origin were identified this week in northern California, a neighboring state of Oregon.

The Covid-19 epidemic caused by a new coronavirus, detected in China at the end of the year, has already infected 85,203 people, of whom 2,921 have died, according to authorities in the 60 countries and territories affected.

Of the infected people, more than 36,000 recovered.

In Portugal, the 59 suspected cases tested in hospitals were all negative for coronovirus.

Outside Portugal, there is confirmation of the infection of two Portuguese, crew members of a cruise ship, who are hospitalized in Japan.

The World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak as an international public health emergency and increased the risk to “very high”.