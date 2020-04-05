Covid-19 cases in Moscow near 4,000 as mayor says capital is country’s ‘HIGHEST RISK’ region

Moscow’s mayor has warned that the growing number of coronavirus infections in the city means tough self-isolation measures are still needed. The capital reported more than 500 new cases on Sunday from a national total of 658.

It means the overall number of confirmed infections in the capital is now 3,893, up by 536, and more than two-thirds of Russia’s nationwide tally of 5,389, according to official figures. Authorities have recorded 45 deaths.

Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Sunday that Moscow is considered to be at the “highest risk” because of the number of people that have have traveled through the city or returned from abroad. The large number of hospitalizations resulting from the virus has required him to make “tough” decisions in an attempt to halt the outbreak.

All non-essential businesses have been shut down in the capital and officials are strictly enforcing restrictions on movement within the city. Plans to roll out a permit system that uses QR-codes have been shelved, but Sobyanin warned that they could be implemented if Muscovites don’t comply with the rules. The shutdown will last until at least May 1, according to Sobyanin.

