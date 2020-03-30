Covid-19 spread enters ‘new stage’ as number of cases exceeds 1,000 in Moscow, mayor says

The coronavirus outbreak is gathering pace in Moscow, with the number of confirmed cases rising considerably. That’s according to city mayor Sergey Sobyanin who is warning residents about the consequences of not staying home.

“The situation with the spread of the coronavirus has entered a new stage. More than 1,000 cases of have been recorded in Moscow already. No one is safe [from getting infected],” Sobyanin wrote on his blog on Sunday.

A week-long holiday is currently in force across Russia in a bid to stifle the spread of Covid-19. It started on Saturday. Sobyanin reiterated the government’s call on everyone to stay home if possible and keep social distancing.

“Please, stay safe. All Moscow residents must stay home in the coming week. If you are on the street or at the store, maintain safe distance,” he warned.

Everyone is seeing what is happening in Italian and Spanish cities, in New York where tens and hundreds are dying daily.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Russia has grown by 270 to 1,534 on Sunday, including 197 more people testing positive for the virus in Moscow. Officials said that four people have died, bringing the country’s total Covid-19 death toll to eight.

