COVID-19 Symptoms: Coronavirus Survivor Says You Must Not Ignore Ear Pains And Popping Sensation

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection worldwide has reached 936,237, of which 47,249 has already died. Countries like the United States, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and the UK see an increase of not less than a thousand new cases every day.

As a result, a couple of these countries have imposed strict social distancing measures in an attempt to slow down the speed of the outbreak. It has also been observed that some of these new cases have patients that report unusual symptoms like stomach pain and ear pain.

His Eardrums Feel Like They Were About To Pop

A Briton, who is reported to be among the first Brits to be infected with the deadly COVID-19, narrated on symptoms that he felt. Connor Reed, a 25-year-old English teacher in Wuhan, China, contracted the deadly virus sometime in November of 2019.

He said that among the worst symptoms that he had was the unbearable pain in his ears and made his eardrums feel like they are going to pop. Reed said that he thought at first he was just suffering from a common cold. Just when he thought the worst was over, his symptoms turned for the worse.

COVID-19 Day 22

The Wuhan-based British teacher revealed his sinuses were causing him huge problems in the middle of his infection. On the 22nd day of his infection, Reed said his sinuses are becoming a source of great agony, and his eardrums feel like they are ready to pop.

Even though he knew it might create more problems, he started massaging his inner ear with cotton buds in an attempt to alleviate the pain. According to Reed, while earache may not be listed as among the symptoms of coronavirus infection, it is worth looking out for.

Classic Symptoms Of COVID-19

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), major symptoms of COVID-19 infections are shortness of breath, fever, and cough. Lesser-known symptoms include headache, nausea, and diarrhea.

The CDC also issued a warning on its website about the development of emergency warning signs for someone suffering from COVID-19 infection. These include having a bluish face or lips, experiencing persistent pressure or pain in the chest, trouble breathing, and new confusion or inability to arouse. You are to immediately see medical attention if you experience any of these symptoms.