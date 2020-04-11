COVID-19 Test Sites: Walgreens, CVS Add More Testing Locations In Hot Spot Markets

Walgreens (WBA) and CVS (CVS) are adding new coronavirus testing locations across the U.S. Walgreens has added 15 new locations in seven states, while CVS adds a new site in Massachusetts.

Walgreens COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites are now located in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Texas. The locations will use Abbott’s new ID NOW COVID-19 test, which delivers positive results within five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.

The 15 new testing locations have been positioned in hot spot markets that have escalating rates of coronavirus cases. Walgreens said the locations are expected to test up to 3,000 people per day across the sites, which will become active later this week.

Testing sites will be located outside of designated stores, where Walgreens pharmacists will oversee the administration of the COVID-19 test. Walgreens said patients will be directed to a test location through its website and mobile app.

Patients will only need to pre-register in advance to schedule an appointment for testing. Tests will be administered at no cost to patients that meet the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Walgreens remains committed to working with federal, state and local governments, as well as industry partners to meet the needs of the communities we serve across the country during the pandemic,” Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president, said in a statement.

“We’re continuing to do everything we can, both with our own resources and also by partnering with others, to serve as an access point within the community for COVID-19 testing. Opening our first drive-thru testing location last month has allowed us to quickly learn and develop an efficient and scalable process, and we’re pleased to be working with Abbott to help accelerate our efforts, and to enable quick results for those being tested,” he added.

CVS has also increased its number of COVID-19 testing locations. The company now offers a new testing location in Lowell, Massachusetts, adding to its test sites in Georgia and Rhode Island previously announced.

CVS is also using the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test, which will be administered by CVS MinuteClinic licensed healthcare providers. As many as 1,000 patients will be able to be tested a day, receiving results on-site. Patients will need to pre-register in advance on CVS’ website, where tests will be scheduled in same-day time slots.

CVS said it will be stopping its tests in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts – the initial location of its pilot test – and moving the testing site to Lowell.

Shares of Walgreens stock were up 0.82% as of 2:04 p.m. EDT on Tuesday while shares of CVS stock were up 3.66% at the same time.