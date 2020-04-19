COVID-19: Three people in 30s fighting for their lives with coronavirus in NSW

Three people in their 30s without any pre-existing health conditions are fighting for their lives in hospital suffering from coronavirus.

The patients are spread throughout hospitals in New South Wales and are among 35 people in the state who need ventilators to breathe.

Nationally, 5,795 people are known to have contracted COVID-19, including 41 who have died. Twelve of those fatalities disembarked the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise liner on March 19.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Paul Kelly, on Monday said the three young people requiring intensive care harbour no pre-existing medical conditions, and should serve as a warning to the community.

‘Those relatively young people [on ventilators]… don’t have risk factors, and that is an important point,’ Professor Kelly said.

‘This is a disease which mostly is mild, but in some occasions, we have seen and will continue to see people with severe [cases of the] disease.

‘This is a wake-up call for all of us,’ he said, while conceding most of the serious cases have been seen in the more ‘vulnerable people in our society – older people and those with chronic illnesses’.

Dr Jeremy McAnulty from NSW Health on Sunday reminded young people that people in their 20s could still experience significant and severe symptoms.

‘The biggest single age group is people in their 20s, we are seeing the largest numbers,’ he said.

Professor Kelly said the significant slowdown in the rate of new cases each day shows Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s ‘draconian’ restrictions have helped to ‘flatten the curve’.

Mr Morrison dismantled Australia’s culture of socialising by closing beaches, pubs, bars, cinemas and gyms and limiting time allowed to be spent outdoors.

He also closed the nation’s borders to foreigners and told people not to leave their homes unless for necessities to help slow the spread of the deadly respiratory infection.

Despite the positive signs in Australia, Professor Kelly is cautious about celebrating too early, and urged people to remain vigilant.

‘The peak in terms of the daily cases indeed was last week or the week before, at the moment,’ he said on Monday.

‘Whether that is the final peak, I can’t really say at this stage, it’s speculation.’

That said, the nation’s leaders and medical experts are now looking at how and when to start easing the tough restrictions.

That will include a consideration of how prepared the health system is for an increase in cases and what effect lifting particular measures would have on new case numbers.

‘But I would say that people have been so far extraordinarily willing and able to change the way that they are living in Australia, and I think that will come into play for some of those processes as well,’ Professor Kelly said.

Governments are concerned people will be tempted to breach restrictions on movements and social distancing rules over the coming Easter weekend.