COVID-19 Unemployment: These Are The Companies Hiring Thousands Of Workers Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

The employment landscape is changing because of COVID-19. While businesses are shutting down and laying off millions of workers, some U.S. companies are still hiring new workers to fill-out the current most in-demand jobs in this coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Wall Street Journal, 3.28 million workers in the United States filed for unemployment benefits in the last week. However, some sectors are increasing their workforce because of the surge in demand for basic and medical services.

Amazon has announced that there are 100,000 job opening as e-commerce orders and deliveries rise.

“While most of the hires will stay with the company through at least April, we do anticipate there will be opportunities to stay with Amazon in a longer temporary or permanent role,” a spokesperson for Amazon said.

Food, food delivery, and convenience store companies like Walmart, Lowes, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Pizza Hut, Papa John’s, Domino’s, and Whole Foods are also in need of new workers. Market Watch reported that less than half a million jobs in this industry would need to be filled so that stores will remain stocked, cleaned, and manned for the customers.

These basic service stores are looking for people with essential skill sets in areas like food production, packaging, distribution, and forklift operation.

On the other hand, companies like CVS, Genentech, and HCA Healthcare also posted hundreds of job openings on LinkedIn. In the last few weeks, there has been a spike in the healthcare and science sectors as demand for emergency services, healthcare specialists, psychologists, pharmacists, retirement care, and daycare centers rise.

The internet and telecommunications industry is also seeking new hires to meet a rise in demand from customers. High-speed internet and reliable communication and productivity tools are vital today as many Americans are working from home.

“We are growing and adding to our workforce, largely in technical support, which is an area that is experiencing a tenfold surge in volume with all the new Zoom users,” Lynne Oldham of Zoom, the videoconferencing company, told CNBC.