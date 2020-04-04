COVID-19 Warning: Widow Of DJ Who Died Of Coronavirus Shares Important Lesson

There is an important message that Nicole and Skye would want everyone to know, and that is to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Just three weeks ago, Nicole’s husband, Conrad Buchanan, was a vivacious and healthy Florida DJ who loved to dance along with his daughter.

On March 14, however, the 39-year-old- DJ began to feel sick. Nicole tried to have Conrad tested for COVID-19, but her request was denied. “We couldn’t get him tested. I fought and fought and fought,” Nicole said. They did not want to test Conrad, according to Nicole, because of his age, and he had no existing medical issues.

His Condition Deteriorated

The condition of Conrad badly deteriorated by March 22 that Nicole brought him to the hospital. After he was dropped off, Conrad was immediately intubated. That was the last time Nicole ever saw her husband alive. After parking their car, Nicole walked up to the hospital doors, but it was on lockdown. They would not let anyone in anymore. Amid sobs, Nicole said, “I never got to say, ‘I love you.'”

Her husband did not have any underlying health conditions. Nicole said that the death of Conrad proves just how harsh and cruel COVID-19 could be. The young wife also said that no one is exempt from this disease and that even young and healthy people can die. Nicole admitted she also has coronavirus, though her symptoms are not severe.

An Important Message

Nicole also wanted to tell everyone that the disease is a very serious one. Some may think that it is going to affect only those people with existing medical conditions and the elderly, but it does not. As Nicole continued to weep, she said, “And seeing what my husband had to go through was horrible. And now our life has turned into this horrible nightmare.”

Their daughter, Skye, has been tested and is currently waiting for her results. She said that losing her dad is nothing short of catastrophic. Skye recalled that they did everything together and shared everything. She said, “He brought me to school, he brought me to ballet.” Skye also said that her dad is her everything.

All That Is Left Are Memories

During the final days of Conrad, his wife and daughter were not allowed to visit him. According to Skye, she misses the valiant attempts of her dad at dancing. Skye recalled that her father performed with her during the father-daughter day at Skye’s ballet school, though he dropped Skye during a lift. Skye found it funny since she knows her father can perform in front of millions of people as a DJ. When he danced, however, it was not all that good, she said while laughing.

Today, all that is left are only memories of her dad, as well as a key lesson he taught Skye. Conrad once told her daughter: “Find your rhythm in life. Listen to the beat. Dance and express yourself to connect with people from all walks of life.” For Nicole’s part, she reminded everyone to take this disease seriously. She said, “I would hate for anybody — anyone else’s family or children — to have to go through what we’ve gone through. Our hospital systems aren’t ready. Just stay home.”