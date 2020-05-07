Covidiot explains she has cut a hole in her face mask because it ‘makes it easier to breathe’

A store clerk was left amazed by a customer who had cut a hole in her Covid-19 face mask because it ‘makes it easier to breathe’.

Joe Samaan was working his shift at an S J Food Mart outside Lexington, Kentucky, when a woman came in asking to pay for gas.

But unlike the hundreds of other customers Joe sees on a daily basis, the hole in this woman’s protective facewear, which left her mouth and nose exposed, caught his eye.

Footage shows the woman approaching the counter and asking: ‘Hi there, can I get 10 on pump one please?’

Joe does the customer’s transaction, before asking: ‘Where did you get that mask from?’

‘Well since we have to wear them and it makes it hard to breathe, this [cutting it] makes it a lot easier to breathe,’ she replies.

Shocked by her response, Joe replies: ‘Cutting it?’ as the woman nods in agreement.

‘Yeah sure I’ll do that too, thanks for the advice,’ he says , deadpan, as the woman leaves the store.

The video has been viewed 4.2 million times, with many commenting in amazement at the woman’s ignorance.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges all Americans to wear face masks in public to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered all residents to wear masks or face coverings in public if they cannot stay 6ft apart.

The number of Kentucky’s new coronavirus cases increased by 253 over the weekend, bringing the state’s total up to at least 5,130.

Revealing the figures on Sunday, Kentucky Governer Andy Beshear added that the infection curve remains plateaued.

‘Overall, that number is, again, right around what we’ve been seeing, even though our testing has ramped up,’ the governor said.

‘It suggests, at the worst, we have plateaued.’

However, it is believed that the figures release on Sunday are lower than average because many processing labs were closed.