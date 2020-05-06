Cricket contract breakthrough for trio

Australia will keep their top order options open ahead of the women’s one-day World Cup, as they strive to secure the one trophy missing from their silverware cabinet.

Selectors unveiled a largely unchanged 15-strong contract list on Thursday, with teenage star Annabel Sutherland one of three new faces.

The list was selected with an eye to next summer’s World Cup in New Zealand, which is still scheduled to go ahead pending coronavirus restrictions.

Injured quick bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has also risen into the contracted group, alongside South Australian allrounder Tahlia McGrath.

Opening bat Nicole Bolton is missing after last featuring for Australia in the Ashes last year, while allrounder Elyse Villani was also dropped.

Australia have toyed with several top order options in recent years.

After bouncing out of the 2017 World Cup in the semi-finals, Alyssa Healy moved into an opening role, bumping Beth Mooney down the order.

Bolton had opened alongside Healy 12 times, while Rachael Haynes has most recently partnered the premier wicketkeeper-batter.

“I don’t think it’s been 100 per cent decided,” chief selector Shawn Flegler said, of the next top order.

“Beth Mooney has been unbelievable in domestic cricket and has a great record in T20 internationals for the past few years.

“Sophie Molineux is another option, we love the left-right combination.

“I think our No.3 and No.4 with Meg (Lanning) and Ellyse (Perry), depending on when Ellyse (from her hamstring) comes back (from injury) we might need to change it up a little.”

McGrath’s call-up is notable given she hasn’t represented Australia since the 2016-17 Ashes.

However, the 24-year-old did impress as South Australia’s best player last summer.

“With Tayla and Ellyse Perry coming back from long-term injuries, Tahlia will add extra depth to our allrounders, especially with her bowling,” Flegler said.

“We saw that depth come into play during the recent (T20) World Cup and we know that will be important with another World Cup scheduled this summer.”

Flegler suggested he and coach Matthew Mott would be happy to take Perry and Vlaeminck into the World Cup without any 50-over cricket behind them.

Both are due to be fit for the start of the summer, but Australia’s home one-day series against New Zealand and India remain in doubt due to COVID-19.

Cricket Australia 2020-21 women’s contract list: Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.