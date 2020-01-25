Crime UK: Throw the book at the police-hating thugs, says CAROLE MALONE

I am constantly amazed why anyone with a family and half a brain would even think about joining the police force. Not when knife crime has risen by 46 percent in eight years and there have been 1.6 million violent crimes committed this year.

But particularly not when scum like convicted rapist, Muhammad Rodwan, who attacked PC Stuart Outten with a two-feet long machete, stabbing him in the head six times and fracturing his skull, gets off an attempted murder charge and is convicted of just wounding.

PC Outten survived that ­terrible attack back in August last year only because as the lunatic Rodwan was hacking at his head with the machete he somehow managed to pull out his Taser and immobilise him. And even though there was video footage of this frenzied attack Rodwan still pleaded not guilty, claiming he’d acted in self-defence which was tosh as he’d punched Stuart before battering him with the machete. Rodwan told the police: “My life is worth more than his life.”

And there you have it: criminals whose contempt for the police is so towering they think they’re entitled to stab them – in this case because Stuart had pulled him over for having no insurance on his van. PC Outten, who doesn’t get paid anywhere near enough to have to deal with maniacs like Rodwan, believes that he would have died that day if he hadn’t been able to pull out his Taser. So why was the charge of wounding ever on the table? Because you don’t go slicing into someone’s head with a machete without thinking you might kill them.

Even the trial judge, Jonathan Rees QC, said Stuart could have been killed if he hadn’t Tasered Rodwan. The jury who must have seen footage of the attack were never told he’d previously served nine years for another machete attack and was also a convicted rapist. The danger is that fewer criminals are being taken to court but even when they are, they’re being let off with sentences that are then halved (in terms of time served) by a justice system that increasingly favours the perpetrators of crime not the victims (Rodwan got 16 years which will end up as eight). If police are being expected to face criminals with guns and knives on a daily basis, then the very least we can do is protect them by throwing the book at anyone who dares to hurt or kill them.