Cristiano Ronaldo: It Takes At Least ‘2 Goals’ To Beat Him, Ex-Manager Says

A former Juventus player and Real Madrid manager explained why a team needs to score at least two goals against Real Madrid during Cristiano Ronaldo’s time.

Fabio Capello was the former manager of Real Madrid. Though he was best known for handling Ronaldo’s former club, Capello’s claim to fame is winning two LaLiga titles as manager of Los Blancos in 1996-97 and 2006-07 seasons. As a legend of the sport, Capello is one of the people who witnessed the greatness of Ronaldo back in his Real Madrid days.

In an exclusive interview with AS, the 73-year-old looked back at the legacy of Ronaldo and his eternal rival Lionel Messi. According to Capello, When Ronaldo was bagging goals for Real Madrid, opponents needed to score at least 2 goals as the Portuguese hits the back of the net in every game.

“As a television commentator I would always say that if you want to beat Madrid, you have to score at least two goals, because you knew that Cristiano would be sure to get one. The same applies to Barça with Messi,” Capello said.

As for Ronaldo’s Real Madrid departure, Capello thinks that the club may have made a difficult decision of letting “CR7” go.

“It is necessary to make changes, but with care. You have to sign players who make a difference, because when you wear the Madrid or Barça shirt it can weigh heavily on your shoulders. If you don’t have lots of quality, you can’t do it, you get lost,” Capello emphasized.

In his magnificent career, Ronaldo played the best games of his career with Real Madrid. Many are convinced that he was already a special player at Manchester United but the Real Madrid Ronaldo was the best the world has ever seen.

To put his Real Madrid legacy into context, Ronaldo scored a record-breaaking 451 goals in 438 competitive appearances with the club. He registered in all of the competitions he featured in and to break it down, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored 312 in LaLiga, 105 in the Champions League, 22 in the Copa del Rey, 6 in the Club World Cup, 4 in the Spanish Super Cup and 2 in the UEFA Super Cup.

Nobody throughout Real Madrid’s history has scored as many goals as Ronaldo. In terms of titles, Ronaldo earned 4 Champions League crowns, 3 Club World Cups and UEFA Super Cups apiece, 2 LaLiga titles, a pair of Copas del Rey to go along wiht 2 Spanish Super Cups.