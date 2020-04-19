Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Lionel Messi, 2 Barcelona Stars In Top Goal Scorers Of Decade

Cristiano Ronaldo joined his long-time rival Lionel Messi along with two other Barcelona stars in the top 5 goal scorers of the past decade.

Barcelona F.C. official website revealed the top five goal scorers of the past decade and as expected, the club’s ace Messi and his nemesis Ronaldo lead the way. However, the Catalan club boasts two other strikers from their team who also made it to the top 5 – Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.

The stat revealed that Barça’s current trio Messi, Suarez and Griezmann have been bagging goals in the past ten years. But some did not expect that after a decade, there will be no fewer than three Barcelona players will accomplish the said feat.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner tops all scorers with 350 goals in 330 matches. Ronaldo on the other hand, sits on the second spot with 285 goals in 263 appearances.

The other non-Barcelona player to make the list aside from Ronaldo was Real Madrid star Karim Benzema. The French striker holds the third spot with 154 goals in 311 games played.

Griezmann, who has appeared in the most LaLiga games in the last ten years, played a total of 347 for Real Sociedad, Atlético Madrid and Barça. In his incredible tally of matches, the Frenchman has recorded 142 goals to close down the list at no. 5. Suraez who also scored 142 in the last ten years in 180, was way more efficient than Griezmann to earn the third spot.

Aside from goals scored, Messi also proved that he is also the best team player in the list, unanimously leading the way with 137 assists. He beats Ronaldo, who dished out 80 passes in total goals+assists 487 to 365.

Benzema, who is just 4 assists away from closing in on the Portuguese icon recorded 76. Suarez remained in striking distance with 68 and Griezmann completed the list once again with 47.

In another recent ranking, Barcelona stars once again made the top 5. But this time, Messi wasn’t able to earn the top spot. A LaLiga data revealed that the Argentine was only the fourth best dribbler this season with 67.3% success rate.

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey beats Messi, who is three spots ahead of him with 81.8% success rate to become the player with highest percentage of successful dribbles in LaLiga. African sensation André-Frank Zambo Anguissa was ranked second with 81.1 percent and Messi’s Barca teammate Frankie de Jong is at third with 74.5%. Éver Banega came in next to Messi with 66.1% at no. 5.