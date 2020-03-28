Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Can Continue Playing Despite Coronavirus Pandemic, Ex-Barcelona Star Says

A former Barcelona and Arsenal star said that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can continue playing for an eastern European league despite the coronavirus crisis.

COVID-19 has been affecting all aspects of society, including sports. Following the pandemic, soccer leagues have been stopped, matches were canceled and most players are already in seld-isolation.

However, one soccer league has decided to continue their matches despite the coronavirus health crisis. In a recent interview with The Sun, ex-Barcelona star Alexander Hleb revealed the situation of a soccer league in his homeland. According to Hleb, the season of the said league in Belarus is still continuing regardless of the rising global death toll.

“The coronavirus has closed the Champions League and the Europa League. This is good, because you have to try and stop it. UEFA have done the right thing. But in Belarus, it’s like no one cares. It’s incredible. Maybe in one week or two weeks we will stop here. Maybe our President is just waiting to see what happens with the virus,” Hleb revealed.

Hleb added that “people in the presidential administration believe it’s not as extreme as the news says.” Apparently, the nation’s president himself believes that a certain “tractor therapy” can cure the killer virus.

The retired soccer star described how establishments and townspeople stay business as usual everytime he went outside his house. In his disbelief, Hleb even sarcastically suggested that world renowned soccer superstars like Ronaldo and his fellow Barcelona star Messi could come to Belarus to get their football fix.

“When I go out, the streets and restaurants are still busy. Maybe Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo might come to the Belarus league to continue. You know? It’s the only place in Europe you can play football. At least then the people of Belarus will be happy,” Hleb said.

After all, there are some residents of Belarus who are taking the coronavirus seriously. In one of the recent matches of the said league, the stadium was reportedly half-full.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been actively taking part in the fight against coronavirus. The Portuguese star is reportedly planning to join forces with his agent Jorge Mendes in investing money to help the medical groups in Portugal.

Reports claim that Ronaldo will also donate money after Mendes put up cash to buy ventilators, medical gowns and masks to help a Portuguese hospital in fighting coronavirus.