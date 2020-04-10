Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Not Welcome In Real Madrid, Possible Return Ruled Out

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly not welcome in Real Madrid and the possibility of a reunion with Los Blancos is now unlikely.

Amid the coronavirus crisis in soccer, more drama is now being added to Ronaldo’s apparent Juventus fairytale story. In the past few weeks, it is widespread in the sport that the Portuguese star is opting for an exit from the Italian club.

Even though Ronaldo and current Real president Florentino Perez are said to have maintained a good relationship, Los Blancos are reportedly not considering a return from their biggest star in the past decade.

According to Besoccer.com, reputable soccer newspapers AS and Marca have both ruled out the possibility of Ronaldo returning to the nation’s capital and shot down reports claiming the club president will make a huge investment to bring back his former star player.

AS emphasized that “it does not enter the objectives of the club” in almost all aspects, be it short-term or long-term. Previous reports claimed that the “Vecchia Signora” would consider letting go of Ronaldo for a whopping 60 million euros ($ 65,350,000), close to half of what he paid back in 2018.

Marca, on the other hand, has spotted a more intriguing angle to Ronaldo’s possible transfer. Reports claimed that the 35-year-old did not have too many supporters in Real Madrid’s first team. It was quite evident that everyone in Real lauded Ronaldo generally because of his phenomenal performances inside the pitch. However, it is said that within the organization, only Marcelo was tagged as a great friend of Ronaldo in the Spanish capital.

But things could still make a huge turn for the legendary striker as recent reports claimed Ronaldo could still make an incredible return to Real Madrid for a cut-price fee.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the sport has faced numerous problems, including money. Clubs across Europe are now dealing with some financial issues as they struggle with lack of revenue.

And now, reports in Italian publication Corriere dello Sport stated the Old Lady may consider letting him leave for £50 million ($54,500,00) to ease the financial burden with Real.

Ronaldo showed his support for Real when he returned to Bernabeu to witness his former side win the match against Barcelona in El Clasico. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner watched closely and was even spotted celebrating the struggle of his rival Lionel Messi.