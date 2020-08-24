Croatia on the brink of being added to quarantine list as coronavirus case rates surge

CROATIA could be at risk of being added to the UK’s quarantine list this week. The country has recorded a surge in coronavirus cases in recent days which could see it axed from the UK’s “air bridge” list.

Croatia has become a very popular holiday destination with Britons in recent weeks. With Spain, Portugal and now France on the UK’s quarantine list, Croatia has experienced a surge in popularity among holidaymakers. But it seems Croatia could follow in France’s footsteps and be axed from the UK’s “quarantine-free” list.

This means that anyone returning to the UK from Croatia could face 14 days in quarantine. It comes after the country experienced a seven-day case rate rise. Croatia’s rate is now 21.4 cases per 100,000 people. This is a huge increase compared to the previous week’s rate of 7.8 per 100,000 people in Croatia.

Last week, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps revealed the criteria for countries being removed from the Foreign Office’s (FCO) exemption list. He said that if a country has more than 20 coronavirus cases per 100,000 for a period of seven days or more, it’s at risk of getting the chop. Mr Shapps told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme last week: “With France and these other countries, the Netherlands and elsewhere, the numbers have now just got above the threshold – which is about 20 cases per 100,000 measured on a seven-day rolling average. “That’s what the Joint Biosecurity Centre will be looking at.”

On Tuesday, Croatia recorded a further 199 cases of coronavirus. This is up from 85 the previous day. If this number of cases continues to be reported daily over a one-week period, this would be the equivalent of 47.8 cases per 100,000 people. A review of the quarantine-free list is expected on Thursday.

But Croatia isn’t the only popular holiday destination that could be at risk of being removed from the “air bridge” list. Greece and Turkey could all also be placed on the list following a spike in coronavirus cases. They would join Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Malta, Monaco, Andorra, Luxembourg, The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and Aruba which have already been removed. However, Greece’s case rate is 13.8 per 100,000 people, putting it well below the UK’s quarantine threshold. No announcement has been made that Croatia will be removed from the FCO’s exemption list. Croatia has had a total of 6,855 cases of coronavirus and 166 deaths.