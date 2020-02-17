Cruise: Coronavirus outbreak on Diamond Princess ship infects 20 more patients

CRUISE passengers on the Diamond Princess ship remain in quarantine as a further 20 passengers tested positive for the potentially deadly coronavirus. This is what life on board is life, according to two Britons stuck on the ship.

Diamond Princess, a Princess Cruises ship which is docked off the coast of Japan, remains in quarantine today as a further 20 passengers have tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the total number of infected guests up to 61.

The coronavirus was initially discovered on board after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who had been on the ship fell ill. He boarded the cruise on January 20 in Yokohama, Japan, and disembarked five days later. Officials initially began to screen 300 out of the 3,7000 passenger son board, leaving the rest in quarantine. At first, just 10 passengers were found to be ill and were transferred to a medical facility but since then, this figure has risen.

These latest figures bring the number of sufferers in Japan up to 86 confirmed cases, making it the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. There have been no fatalities so far but the screening process is ongoing. Passengers currently on the ship are confined to their rooms in a bid to stop the spread of illness. Two Britons travelling on the Diamond Princess offered an insight into what life in quarantine looks like when they were interviewed on Good Morning Britain.

David and Sally Abel claimed many passengers stuck in inside cabins have not had fresh air for days. “What you’ve got to appreciate when they’re stuck in their cabin, they’ve got no natural light and they’ve got no fresh air at all and they are not allowed to walk outside down the corridor,” said David. “But today the captain announced that those passengers that are confined would be allowed on deck.” “They would be supplied with face masks and they could walk around to get exercise and fresh air for a very brief period.” They also claim that little has been explained to them about the risks they face from quarantine, or whether they will continue to be kept in isolation once they return to the UK.

David added: “What is going to happen to us? Are we going to be tested again? Is the 14-day period going to be extended from today? “When we get back to the UK will we be going into a further quarantine? “We have not got answers to those questions.” Currently, there are more than 34,900 people infected with the virus globally. Since the disease began, it has spread from China’s Wuhan to 28 countries globally including the UK.