Cruise: Passengers quarantined on Coronavirus cruise ask ‘what’s going to happen to us?’

CRUISE passengers quarantined on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan have appeared on a television interview today explaining what life is like on board the infected ship after another 10 cases were confirmed.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Yokahama, Japan, is being held in confinement after 20 of its crew and passengers were found to be infected with the deadly Coronavirus. A portion of the 3,700 passengers believed to have symptoms of the virus are undergoing a rigorous screening process. Out of the 300 tested so far, 20 have been removed from the shop and transferred to emergency medical facilities.

Meanwhile, the rest of the passengers are confined to their cabins. Two passengers currently on board the cruise have spoken out in an interview with Good Morning Britain. British holidaymakers David and Sally Abel revealed that they have been given few updates about what the future will look like for them or if they will continue to be in quarantine once they are removed from the ship. David revealed that, while he and his wife are able to sit on their balcony and get some fresh air, plenty of passengers stuck in inside cabins are unable to do so.

Many of them have been trapped inside for days without fresh air, natural light or room to move around. “What you’ve got to appreciate, when they’re stuck in their cabin they’ve got no natural light and they’ve got no fresh air at all and they are not allowed to walk outside down the corridor,” said David. “But today the captain announced that those passengers that are confined would be allowed on deck. “They would be supplied with face masks and they could walk around to get exercise and fresh air for a very brief period.”

However, it seems these announcements from the cabin are the only information they are receiving. David and Sally went on to share their fears for the future. David said the passengers have not been told what the risk is to them living in these cramped conditions. “That now is becoming my concern,” he said.

“What is going to happen to us? Are we going to be tested again? Is the 14-day period going to be extended from today? “When we get back to the UK will we be going into a further quarantine. We have not got answers to those questions.” Prior to the interview, David shared a video of life inside the boat on his Twitter account. “We are now officially in quarantine. It appears that our quarantine is on board the ship, that we will not be taken off to a hospital,” he is reported to have said. “The 10 people that are affected, they are being taken off very soon by the local coastguard into a medical facility. We are to remain on board the ship and we are confined to our cabins.”