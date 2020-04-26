‘Crysis Remastered’: Crytek Denies Inclusion Of Warhead Expansion

12 SHARES Share Tweet

“Crysis Remastered” is happening. However, contrary to rumors, it’s just the original game being remastered — nothing more, nothing less.

After Crytek announced the remastered version of their 2007 first-person shooter game in mid-April, rumors surfaced that it will not only include its base game but also its standalone “Warhead” expansion. The speculations began when the game’s Chief Creative Officer Tim Willits used the word “remasters” in a now-deleted tweet when referencing the project,

The leak made fans even more excited, especially with the prospect of playing both the “Crysis” single-player campaign and the expansion where players take on the role of Psycho.

However, a representative of Crytek shot down the speculations and clarified that “Crysis Remastered” is just the original game and won’t include “Warhead.”

“Crysis Remastered is just the original game,” a Crytek representative said in an email to Inverse. “It won’t include Warhead or any of the other games from the series.”

Crytek teased about the game earlier in April after posting two cryptic tweets. The first tweet simply said “RECEIVING DATA” while the second one said “Hey Nomad, you’re still with us?” – which was a reference to the protagonist of the first game.

Fans were quick to speculate that a remaster or new game related to the original version is in the works. Fortunately, a few days later, Crytek confirmed that they are working on “Crysis Remastered.”

The game will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Moreover, for the PC version, the visually and technically enhanced “Crysis” game will have ray tracing – a feature that should make the game look incredibly realistic.

Aside from ray tracing, the game will also reportedly use other advanced technology such as temporal anti-aliasing and parallax occlusion mapping to elevate its overall visuals and gameplay by leaps and bounds.

There is no release date yet for the game and it is still unknown how far Crytek is in the development of the game. It is also worth noting that they recently posted a job ad for a technical director for an unnamed Triple-A game, which many believe is “Crysis Remastered.”