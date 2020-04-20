‘Crysis Remastered’ Is Bringing Cult Classic First-Person Shooter To PC; Consoles With Ray Tracing

“Crysis” was once known as one of the most formidable video games any enthusiast could run on their PC. While it acted as a true benchmark test for many gaming enthusiasts when it first released 13 years ago in 2007, it’s no longer the graphical powerhouse it used to be. Now, with the newly-confirmed “Crysis Remastered,” that’s all about to change.

Developer Crytek has officially announced the visually enhanced “Crytek Remastered” for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The key detail here is that, for PC gamers, this particular release will feature the graphical enhancement ray tracing, which will improve its visual fidelity by a wide margin. There will be additional tweaks to both gameplay and its general replayability as well, which is likely needed after over a decade of dormancy.

The official description on the “Crysis Remastered” website notes that it will feature “new graphic features, higher quality textures, and CRYENGINE’s native hardware and API-agnostic ray tracing solution.” Ray tracing is a sophisticated way to render lighting. It simulates and tracks rays of light produced by a source and thus, makes shadows look incredibly realistic.

Just days prior, the official “Crysis” Twitter account whirred to life with a cryptic “RECEIVING DATA” tweet, followed by “Hey Nomad, you’re still with us?”, which were both references to the original first-person shooter. Jake “Nomad” Dunn was the original hero from the first “Crysis” game, but he didn’t make an appearance in the two follow-up games “Crysis 2” or “Crysis 3.” Naturally, fans speculated that these two tweets could only be hinting at a remake or an update from the first game of some sort.

“Crysis” has consistently been one of the most popular first-person shooter titles since its 2007 release, and it still comes with its legions of fans waiting to jump in and get back in the battle. Right now, however, ahead of the remake the only way to play it is via PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC.

There is no release date for “Crysis Remastered” just yet, however, as the official tweet announcing the release only indicated that it would be “coming soon.”