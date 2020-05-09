 Press "Enter" to skip to content
CSO figures reveal significant drop in number of people satisfied in life

By Denis Bedoya on May 9, 2020

The figures also show an increase in alcohol use and smoking, as well as a feeling of loneliness.

THE NUMBER OF people who report a high satisfaction with life has dropped significantly during the current Covid-19 pandemic, according to figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). 

Some 12.2% of the 1,362 people surveyed rated their overall life satisfaction as high compared to 44% of people during the same survey in 2018. 

Meanwhile, just over four in ten – or 42.4% – of respondents rated their satisfaction with personal relationships as high in April 2020, falling from approximately six in 10 in both 2013 and 2018.

Over a quarter – or 26.6% – of respondents reported feeling lonely at least some of the time, up from 16.9% in 2018, while over one in five – or 20.6% – of respondents aged 70 and over were very concerned about household stress from confinement.

The share of respondents aged 18-34 who felt they could not access non-material help such as somebody to talk to or help with doing something in April 2020 was over four times higher than the corresponding figure in 2018, increasing from 3.4% to 16.0%.

Screen Shot 2020-05-08 at 21.22.35
Source: CSO

Other concerns highlighted in the survey from the CSO pointed to an increase in alcohol use and smoking

Over four in 10 – or 41.8% – respondents that were very concerned about household stress from confinement reported an increase in alcohol consumption and just over three in 10 – or 30.4% – respondents that felt lonely at least some of the time in the past four weeks reported an increase in alcohol consumption.

Just over three in 10 smokers – or 30.5% – reported an increase in tobacco consumption since the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions.

Female respondents were considerably more likely to increase consumption of junk food than men, at 54.3% compared to 35.6%.

Meanwhile, in relation to compliance with government advice and guidelines relating to Covid-19, almost nine in 10 – or 88.4% – of female respondents rated their compliance with Covid-19 government advice and guidelines as high, compared with just over seven in 10 – or 72.5% – of male respondents. 

