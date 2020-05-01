Cuba releases PHOTOS of bullet-riddled DC embassy after shooting suspect arrested

The Cuban government has released photos of damage from an early-morning shooting at its Washington DC embassy, calling for answers from US investigators after a man was arrested for allegedly firing at the building.

Officers responded to the shooting in the Adams-Morgan neighborhood around 2am local time on Thursday after neighbors reported hearing gunfire. While no injuries have been reported, authorities told reporters they believe the man was targeting the embassy. His motives remain unclear.

Aggression with fire arm against the Embassy of #Cuba in the U.S. Cuba is waiting for the investigation by U.S. authorities on the identity and motives of the individual who carried out this aggression and the circumstances surrounding the event.👉https://t.co/m7QzzDjSsKpic.twitter.com/dKhYTeKogd — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) April 30, 2020

The suspect was charged with assault with intent to kill, possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition, and possession of a high-capacity magazine, a US Secret Service spokeswoman told reporters on Thursday.

The Cuban government issued a press release on Thursday demanding to know the “identity and motives of the individual who carried out this aggression and the circumstances surrounding the event,” reminding Washington that it is obligated to protect the mission against not only “intrusion or damage” but also “impairment of its dignity.“

Photos taken at the scene showed police searching through an SUV parked at the location. The Metropolitan Police Department and the US Secret Service are investigating the incident.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!