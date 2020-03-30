Cult Classic Horror Filmmaker Stuart Gordon Dies At 72

American filmmaker Stuart Gordon, best known for directing classics like “Re-Animator” and “From Beyond,” died Tuesday night aged 72. He was also the co-writer of the landmark science fiction “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.”

His family confirmed his passing to Variety but didn’t give the cause of death. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Purdy-Gordon, 52, daughters Suzanna, Jillian, and Margert Gordon, and four grandchildren.

In addition to his seminal work in independent horror, Gordon co-founded the Organic Theatre Company with his wife.

Gordon was born on Aug. 11, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois. He went on to pursue his majors in theatre at the University of Wisconsin in Madison after graduating from Lane Technical High School. He dropped out early and shifted base back in Chicago to start the theatre, which helped David Mamet to successfully jumpstart his career by performing the world premiere of “Sexual Perversity in Chicago.” The theater also premiered “Bleacher Bums,” starring Dennis Franz and Joe Mantegna.

Gordon was active in L.A theatre recently, where his solo show “Nevermore…An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe” turned out a success. He also won a Stage Raw Award in 2015 for directing “Taste,” a two-person drama that premiered in 2014.