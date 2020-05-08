Customers are going wild for these portable dumbbells that you fill with SAND

Australian business BEACHBELLS has devised a genius new product that allows you to work out at the beach without lugging around heavy weights.

The ‘beachbell’ functions as a portable kettlebell or dumbbell that you fill with sand to a desired weight.

Business owner Andy Coley, from Sydney, spoke to FEMAIL and said the bells can hold up to 16 kilograms of dry air-tight sand.

Andy said the product design process took four years to complete with over 20 different prototypes attempted but eventually launched in September 2019 – prior to the COVID-19.

The ‘beachbells’ are now selling more than ever, thanks to the fact that gyms are closed across the country to limit the spread of coronavirus.

‘BEACHBELLS all started through the love of the outdoors and active lifestyle – enjoying ocean swims and beach training, but hated spending time in the gym when the weather is so good outside,’ Andy told FEMAIL.

‘Our goal at BEACHBELLS is to build a community of BEACHBELLERS that all get together to work out at their beach, have fun and get sandy.’

After constantly seeing many personal trainers carrying their equipment down to the beach, Andy thought there had to be better way to do this.

Andy explained the product is designed to be used by individuals of any fitness level and to also make it easier for personal trainers to transport equipment outdoors.

As gyms remain closed around Australia due to the coronavirus crisis, Andy said the customer response has been ‘mind blowing’ with shoppers purchasing the product across Australia, in the UK and USA too.

‘Now with beaches opening up in Western Australia we have started to see more people using [the product] there and the same in Queensland with one-on-one sessions,’ Andy said.

‘We are building a library of different workouts by personal trainers that run beach sessions to help give people inspiration when they get to the beach of what to do, and these workouts are named after beaches,’ Andy said.

BEACHBELLS are currently having a lockdown sale on all bells and bundles with the cost of a single bell priced at $79 each instead of $89.

Customers can purchase and order the product from the BEACHBELLS website.