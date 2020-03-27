CVS To Hire 50,000 Workers Immediately: Offering Up To $500 Bonuses, Sick Leave, And More

CVS Health (CVS) is filling 50,000 jobs immediately amid the coronavirus outbreak. This is the largest hiring spree that the company has undergone in its history as it looks to keep up with customer demand for prescription delivery and in-store sales.

The company is looking to hire part-time, full-time, and temporary workers across the U.S. to fill store associate, home delivery driver, distribution employee, and member/customer service professional jobs. The drugstore and pharmacy retailer has waived all fees for home delivery of prescription medication and is offering diagnostic testing and Aetna-covered telemedicine visits without co-pay.

CVS said it is looking to fill many of the jobs with furloughed employees that worked at companies such as Marriott and Hilton. Hiring will occur through a technology-enabled hiring process that will encompass virtual job fairs, virtual interviews, and virtual job tryouts.

As an employee of CVS, workers will receive up to 25 fully covered days of backup child and elder or adult dependent care through Bright Horizons in-home and center-based daycare providers beginning in April.

Employees will also receive 24 hours of paid sick leave for part-time employees in addition to the 14-day paid leave already offered if they test positive for COVID-19 or need to be quarantined. Full-time employees already have access to paid sick leave.

CVS is also giving bonuses to current employees that are working, including pharmacists, healthcare professionals, store associates, managers, and other on-site hourly workers, ranging from $150 to $500.

“Our colleagues have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they’re needed most,” Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO at CVS Health, said in a statement. “As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we’re taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times.”

Shares of CVS stock were down 3.50% as of 2:08 p.m. EDT on Monday.