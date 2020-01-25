Cyberpunk 2077 release date delay announced, but there’s one silver lining

CYBERPUNK 2077 fans have been dealt a blow, with CD PROJEKT RED announcing a surprise release date delay today – but there is one silver lining.

Cyberpunk 2077 news has dropped today, with CD PROJEKT RED announcing the highly anticipated game has had its release date pushed back. In a surprise announcement the Witcher 3 makers revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 has had its release date delayed until September 2020. In a statement on Twitter CD PROJEKT RED revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 is “complete and playable”.

But the devs need more time to “finish play testing, fixing and polishing” in order to “make the game perfect”. The statement announcing the Cyberpunk 2077 delay was penned by Marcin Iwinski, CD PROJEKT RED co-founder, and Head of Studio Adam Badowski. They said: “We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. “Cyberpunk 2077 won’t make the April release window and we’re moving the launch date of September 17 2020.

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done. “Night City is massive – full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. “We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect. “Expect more regular updates on progress as we get closer to the new release date. “We’re really looking forward to seeing you in Night City, thank you for your ongoing support!” While the release date delay will come as a big blow to fans, there is one silver lining.

Originally Cyberpunk 2077 was pencilled in to launch in April amid plenty of other huge releases. Animal Crossing, Doom Eternal, Half-Life Alyx, Resident Evil 3 and the Final Fantasy 7 Remake are all launching around Cyberpunk’s original launch date. Whereas, the only big-name game currently pencilled in to launch around Cyberpunk’s new launch date is Square Enix’s Avengers game. This new release date will give Cyberpunk 2077 far less competition for sales when it finally hits the shelf. Which may in turn have a knock-on effect for the amount of units it ends up shifting. It could give Cyberpunk 2077 a clear run to dominate the charts when it finally hits shelves in September.