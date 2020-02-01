Cyberpunk 2077 rumour-killer: Xbox One owners can breathe a sigh of relief

Xbox One owners had a bit of a scare this week, after it was revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed due to performance issues on the console.

Originally pencilled in for an April 16 release, Cyberpunk 2077 was pushed back until September on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

In a letter addressed to fans, CD Projekt said that while Cyberpunk 2077 was in a playable state, it wasn’t quite ready for launch.

“We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today,” CD Projekt explains.

“Cyberpunk 2077 won’t make the April release window and we’re moving the launch date to 17 September, 2020.

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done. Night City is massive – full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing.

“We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

In the weeks that followed, rumours suggested that the decision to delay the game was due to optimisation issues on the base Xbox One.