Cycling-No kidding – toddler helps with lockdown workouts

April 29 – As families around the world endure the COVID-19 lockdown and deal with bored children testing their patience, British cyclist Pete Mitchell found an innovative way to keep a toddler entertained while getting his daily workout done.

Athletes have been forced to find unconventional ways to stay fit during the coronavirus restrictions with no access to gym equipment.

“With us all spending more time at home and with our families, I thought I’d show a few ideas of how you can train together,” Mitchell said.

Dumbbells and barbells are the normal weapons of choice when it comes to weight training, but Mitchell uses his giggling daughter as a substitute and she also counts his reps on various exercises.

With playgrounds closed, Mitchell executing a plank presents her with the perfect opportunity to crawl under or climb over her stationary dad while his abdominal crunches are rewarded with high-fives each time he goes up.

And when all else fails, there is always the trampoline to keep her busy. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)