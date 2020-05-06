Cyclone season had half the average

Cyclone season has officially come to an end with just two systems forming off the eastern seaboard, but none making landfall in Queensland.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said the average is four but there were just two – TC Gretel in March and TC Harold in April – across the 2019/20 season.

TC Gretel formed over the Pacific Ocean, passing close to the south of New Caledonia as a category two system.

Cyclone Harold was a marginal category one system that formed in the Coral Sea and moved to become a severe tropical cyclone impacting the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga.

It caused significant damage to island communities, but there were no reports of loss of life.