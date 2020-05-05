 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cyprus announces partial easing of lockdown from May 4

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

NICOSIA, April 29 – Cyprus on Wednesday announced a phased-in easing from May 4 of a broad lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus which had brought the island to a standstill since mid-March.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said the construction industry, related sectors and retail businesses with the exceptions of malls and large stores would reoperate. A curfew for night movement would remain in force, he said.

The island has reported 843 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)

