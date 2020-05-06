Czech Republic – Factors To Watch on April 30

PRAGUE, April 30 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases…………….. Previous stories on Czech data…………. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: http://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/CountryWeb/#/2E/events-overview ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 7,581 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by Thursday morning, with 75 new infections on Wednesday. So far 3,120 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 227 people have died. https://onemocneni-aktualne.mzcr.cz/covid-19 CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: The Health Ministry releases latest update on the development of the epidemic and model outlooks at 8,.30 a.m. (0630 GMT) ERSTE BANK: Expects significant drop in 2020 net profit. RECORD DROUGHT: The Czech Republic is facing its worst drought in 500 years and some communities could see their supplies run dry, Environment Minister Richard Brabec said on Wednesday. A map presented by the ministry showed that just 0.1% of the Czech Republic had a normal level of water in the soil in mid-April while extreme drought was found in 75.4% of the country. CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks firmed on Wednesday as countries looked to ease coronavirus lockdowns, while Hungarian long-term government bond yields plunged after the central bank announced the terms of its bond-buying programme. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery tumbled on Wednesday on the back of an expected fall in demand amid a rise in wind power supply in Germany and France, while French nuclear production remains stable. ========================= PRESS DIGEST ========================= PUBS GO UNDER: The trade groups of restaurants said up to 30% of restaurants will not reopen. https://www.mfdnes.cz/ctecka.aspx SENIOR EPIDEMIOLOGIST CONCERNED: Public events of up to 100 people may be allowed from May 11. But caution is needed and chief of the Health Ministry coronavirus team Rastislav Madar said he and his colleagues were concerned the opening of the economy wand social life may be going too fast, especially if the state of emergency ends on May 17, before previous relaxation is evaluated. https://archiv.ihned.cz/c1-66757570-netrpelivost-se-muze-skarede-vymstit LEGAL WAYS TO EXTEND MEASURES: The cabinet will propose an amendment on the public health law that would allow the Health Ministry to issue orders for shop closures and other measures to fight infectious disease. Now the measures are under a state of emergency which parliament has limited to shorter period than the government says the situation requires. The opposition disagrees. https://archiv.ihned.cz/c1-66757510-babis-chce-dat-vojtechovi-pravo-na-zakazy-v-dobe-po-nouzovem-stavu-proti-je-opozice-i-vladni-cssd (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: [email protected] (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)