Czech Republic – Factors To Watch on April 6

PRAGUE, April 6 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases…………….. Previous stories on Czech data…………. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: http://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/CountryWeb/#/2E/events-overview ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== DATA: Statistics office will release data on industrial production and foreign trade at 9:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 4,591 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection as of midnight, up 119 from previous day. (NOTE: There are fewer tests performed during weekend.) So far 96 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 67 people died. https://onemocneni-aktualne.mzcr.cz/covid-19 UNEMPLOYMENT: Czech unemployment held at 3% in March despite measures to curb the spread of coronavirus and showed no variations from normal in early April, but only the full month will show the trend, Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jana Malacova said on Sunday. FRANCE: The Czech Republic will treat six COVID-19 patients from France at a university hospital in its second largest city Brno to help alleviate pressure on the French medical system, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday. VENTILATORS: A Czech team have built a ventilator using readily available parts and are planning to produce hundreds of the devices to treat seriously ill coronavirus patients. CEE FX POLL: Central Europe’s currencies could be over the worst of their pounding as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, as Hungary’s forint is seen recovering from record lows and the Czech crown gradually firming in the next year, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. CEE MARKETS: Central European stock markets and currencies were mixed on Friday as investors tried to digest huge swings in oil prices and more than six million new U.S. jobless claims, signalling further grave economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic. ======================== PRESS DIGEST ========================== ROHLIK: Czech online retailer Rohlik.cz is looking into expansion for which it would need an investor to bring around 150 million euros for a minor stake in the company, chief executive and founder Tomas Cupr told the paper. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 SKODA: Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto chief executive Bernhard Maier said that re-starting of car production should be planned on European level due to interconnection among carmakers and their suppliers. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 9 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: [email protected] (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)