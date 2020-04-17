Czechs add bond sales this week amid borrowing spree

PRAGUE, April 6 – The Czech Finance Ministry added three unscheduled auctions of bonds due in 2026, 2028 and 2033 to its April issuance calendar as it massively ramps up borrowing amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The ministry said it would offer a combined 13 billion crowns ($509.30 million) of the three bonds on Wednesday.

The state sold 213 billion crowns in total in six bond and one treasury bill auctions in the past two weeks. The government has said it would let the deficit swell by five times to 200 billion crowns this year due to lower tax income and rising spending to help the economy. ($1 = 25.5250 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jon Boyle)