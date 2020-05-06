Daily coronavirus deaths in the United States spike to 2,389 again after brief decline

The United States recorded another 2,389 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday after a brief lull in new fatalities.

The national death toll is now 61,568 with 1,065,245 confirmed cases.

Daily deaths were on the decline in recent days, dropping below 2,000 on Saturday and continuing to fall on Sunday and Monday.

New deaths recorded fell to 1,315 Monday, the first time daily fatalities in the U.S. had been this low since April 5.

It began to climb again Tuesday, as did new cases reported. Cases spiked Wednesday with 28,259 new infections.

The sudden return to daily death tolls over 2,000 comes as more states announce they are planning to begin phased reopening even and experts identify as many as 22 new outbreak hotspots across the country.

Data researchers found that there are emerging coronavirus hotspots in small cities and rural counties across eight US states that are lifting lockdown restrictions.

An analysis conducted by data firm Dataminr used artificial intelligence to examine social media posts related to coronavirus and predicts the smaller areas where infections are set to increase.

The firm identified the areas based on clusters of public social media posts that directly referenced, among other things, firsthand accounts of symptoms, relatives who have been infected and testing supply shortages.

The small cities or counties – located in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas – had all seen an increase in the number of social media posts related to COVID-19.

Those areas where the social media clusters were identified had not yet had a spike in COVID-19 infections, which the analysis suggests could point to them being emerging coronavirus hotspots.

In most cases, the data analysis shows the increase in social media posts occurring several days before the number of infections started to increase.

It aligns with CDC warnings that COVID-19 symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

The data used in the analysis only accounts for infections reported up until April 21.

In the week since, figures independent from the analysis show that infections have spiked in some of the 22 areas.

All eight of the states where the 22 areas were identified have either partially lifted, or didn’t have, lockdown measures related to coronavirus.

There are two areas in Georgia, which reopened last week, that the analysis says are hotspots.

In Chatham County, infections increased by 32 in the past week. The week prior saw 25 new infections.

Clarke County saw an increase of 26 infections last week and 14 new cases the week before.

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp is pushing one of the most aggressive reopening plans in the US. Barbershops, gyms and nail salons were allowed to reopen Friday and dine-in restaurant service and movie screenings were freed to resume Monday – despite warnings that, without sufficient testing, the state could see a surge in infections.

In South Carolina’s Charleston County, infections jumped 35 in the last week and 50 the week prior.

Greenville County in South Carolina recorded 144 new infections last week and 117 cases the week before.

In Lucas County in Ohio, infections spiked by 313 last week compared to the 257 cases the week before.

Indiana’s St. Joseph County recorded 160 new infections last week and 169 a week earlier.

Last month, Dataminr, which tracks real-time data for the United Nations and other firms, correctly predicted 14 states where COVID-19 infections would spike within two weeks.

It comes as a number of states – mostly in the South and Midwest – lift coronavirus restrictions following weeks of mandatory lockdowns that have thrown millions of American workers out of their jobs.

Florida was added to the list Wednesday after Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state will begin to lift its coronavirus shutdown from Monday, May 4.

Dade, Palm Beach and Broward counties will remain under restrictions as they continue to report the most cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maine became the first Northeastern state to partially reopen its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state will allow some businesses – including drive-in theaters, barber shops and hair salons, dog groomers and car dealerships – to reopen from Friday.

Meanwhile, Michigan will allow its construction industry to resume work from May 7. The state’s governor extended the stay-at-home order last week until mid-May but lifted restrictions on some businesses amid criticism by some that she had been too restrictive in her lockdown.

They joins a number of other states – mostly in the South and Midwest – to lift coronavirus restrictions following weeks of mandatory lockdowns that have thrown millions of American workers out of their jobs.

Alabama, Ohio, Missouri, Montana and Iowa will slowly start opening their economies this week.

Minnesota, Mississippi, Tennessee, Colorado, Alaska, Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas have already partially reopened.

Public health authorities have warned that increasing human interactions and economic activity may spark a new surge of infections just as social-distancing measures appear to be bringing coronavirus outbreaks under control.

Stay-at-home orders issued by governors across the US and subsequent decisions to slowly reopen state economies have turned into highly charged political issues in recent weeks as the shutdowns have hammered the nation’s economy.