Daisy Coleman ‘killed herself after finding out she was unable to have children’

Daisy Coleman’s devastated mum has revealed she took her own life after she found out she couldn’t have children possibly because she was raped as a teenager.

Melinda Coleman said weeks before her 23-year-old daughter took her own life she had been told by a doctor she would never be able to have a baby.

Daisy starred in the 2016 Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy about a number of high school rape ordeals.

She tragically shot herself on August 4 while on a FaceTime call with her on/off boyfriend.

Melinda told the Sun she was “really close” to her daughter and described Daisy as her “best friend”.

She said: “I really thought we were past this [her feeling suicidal], in my heart, but then she got hit with a lot of stuff recently.

“She just found out weeks before that she couldn’t have children. She was very upset about that.”

Melinda said doctors told Daisy being raped when she was 14 could be the reason why she was unable to have children.

She said that proved how brutal the sex attack on her daughter was.

No one was ever convicted of attacking Daisy.

Matthew Barnett pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

He had given Daisy alcohol and left her in “sub-freezing” temperatures outside her house in Missouri.

An additional charge against another boy who is claimed to have filmed a sexual encounter between Daisy and Barnett was later dropped.

Melinda says in addition to Daisy not being able to conceive, a number of other factors may have contributed to her suicide including her grieving for her dad and brother, being stalked and not being able to see her regular psychologist.

Daisy lost her doctor dad Michael and younger brother Tristan in two separate car accidents.

The heartbroken mum said it had been three years since she had to watch Daisy constantly through fear she would harm herself.

She said before her daughter died she was focused on releasing music, tattooing at a local parlour and filming for her follow-up documentary Saving Daisy.

But the week before Daisy took her own life Melinda said was unable to see her psychiatrist as she turned up late for appointment and she called her in tears saying “she really needed to see her”.

Revealing more about her daughter’s stalker Melinda said she thinks Daisy met him somewhere and he had been sending her harassing text messages since December and even turned up at her home the day before she died.

She said police are investigating the claims.

Melinda said: “She told me that he kept saying he was going to take her to Miami and put her into sexual slavery and she said she’d rather die than that.”

She said she offered to come and get her daughter but Daisy refused to report him to police which left the concerned mum with no choice but to call them herself for a welfare check the following day.

Melinda said her daughter was hysterical and when the stalker turned up the next day at her address she found the courage to report him to police.

Officers deemed Daisy was safe but Melinda said she felt her daughter “wasn’t in her right mind” and begged her to come and stay with her.

Sadly Daisy took her own life during the Facetime conversation with her on/off partner at 8.40pm.

Melinda said she knew her daughter had a gun but she told her it didn’t work.

She added that “it was far from fair” that her daughter never got justice and that “there are people who are just evil for the sake of evil”.

Daisy left a message saying she wants her mum and older brother Charlie to continue “working on her mission” to help rape survivors – which they will.

The Samaritans is available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email [email protected] or head to the website to find your nearest branch. You matter.