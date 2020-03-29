Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Dontari Poe, Ndamukong Suh, Damon Harrison Are Options In 2020 Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done making significant signings in free agency. The team is focused on adding an impactful defensive tackle.

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Dontari Poe, Ndamukong Suh, Damon Harrison and Mike Pennel are all potential options for Dallas. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that the Cowboys and Poe are in contract negotiations, though nothing has been agreed upon.

The #Cowboys are in talks with FA DT Dontari Poe, source said. It’s not done yet, but could be by the end of today if all goes well. Another potential big-name DT who spent last year with the #Panthers. https://t.co/uP7W5kBaEQ

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2020

Poe has spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, recording four sacks in 11 games last year. He made the Pro Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in both 2013 and 2014.

Harrison is one of the best run defenders in the NFL. The 31-year-old had two sacks and 49 tackles with the Detroit Lions in 2019. He was a 2016 First-Team All-Pro selection.

Suh is no longer the same player that made five Pro Bowl appearances from 2010-2016, but he could still be a key contributor in 2010. The former No.2 overall pick had four fumble recoveries, 41 tackles and 2.5 sacks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He’s made 16 starts in eight consecutive seasons.

Pennel had 24 tackles in eight games with the Chiefs last season.

Dallas has already signed one notable defensive tackle in free agency. The Cowboys gave Gerald McCoy a three-year deal that could be worth up to $20.25 million.

Dallas did lose one of its best defensive players in free agency. Byron Jones signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, making him the league’s second-highest paid cornerback.

The Cowboys made Amari Cooper one of the highest-paid wide receivers, giving him a five-year, $100 million contract. Cooper was a free agent for only a short amount of time.

Dallas used the franchise tag on Dak Prescott. The Cowboys are trying to sign the quarterback to a long-term contract. The two sides have until July 15 to reach an agreement.