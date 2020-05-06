Damaging financial update for NZ Rugby

New Zealand Rugby has announced a loss for the last financial year and forecast a decline in revenue of 70 per cent for 2020 in further grim news for the code.

The powerhouse rugby nation has been unable to dodge the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with NZR chief executive Mark Robinson outlining the financial price to be paid for halting the sport at all levels last month.

Robinson had previously estimated a loss in excess of $NZ100 million ($A94 million) if no rugby is played this year.

The 70 per cent estimate allows for a return to the field in 2020 but for crowd and sponsorship takings to be well below budget.

“We are working within government and Ministry of Health guidelines to make sure we can get rugby back on the field as soon as possible,” Robinson said.

“But in the meantime we’ve had to cancel most of our budgeted activity across all levels of the organisation this year.

“This is an opportunity for us to focus on what our priorities are for rugby to get through this challenging time together.”

There remains hope that a 10-round Kiwi-only Super Rugby competition can be played and that the All Blacks could at least feature in some Tests against Australia if travel restrictions are eased.

The 2019 loss of $NZ7.4 million ($A6.9 million) wasn’t as heavy as expected.

A loss of closer to $NZ12 million ($A11 million) had been forecast for a World Cup year in which a reduced number of Tests are played but strong results from licensing and sponsorship had mitigated the damage.