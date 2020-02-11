Dan Walker: BBC Breakfast host defends Mike Bushell after major swipe ‘Can’t believe you’

DAN WALKER, who hosts BBC Breakfast alongside Louise Minchin, took to Twitter and defended his colleague Mike Bushell after they were both embroiled in a cheeky swipe by the team.

Dan Walker, 42, took to Twitter and addressed the latest hashtags which were making the rounds on the micro-blogging site earlier this week. Fans took the opportunity to reveal the “Five Things I Love About The BBC” which began trending on social media.

But it didn’t take long for the broadcaster to notice that the BBC Breakfast official Twitter account took a cheeky swipe at him and sports presenter Mike Bushell, 54. In view of his 616,000 followers, Dan wrote: “I know the BBC doesn’t get everything right and needs to change but…it is also an amazing institution which many people love & support.” He continued: “Here are #FiveThingsILoveAboutTheBBC…Radio 5 Live, Match Of The Day, Blue Planet, Line Of Duty and Crackerjack.” The BBC Breakfast official account retweeted Dan’s post and revealed the five presenters they love on the show.

The account tweeted: “#FiveThingsILoveAboutTheBBC…Naga Munchetty, Charlie Stayt, Louise Minchin, Carol Kirkwood and Sally Nugent.” However, Dan was quick to address the error as he cheekily pointed out that the tweet had missed his colleague Mike off the list. He replied: “Can’t believe you missed off @mikebreakfast,” followed by laughing face emojis. While a fan added: “Can’t believe they missed off you Dan.”

It comes after the sports presenter took some time away from the show after taking part in Strictly Come Dancing last year. Mike has recently embarked on the nationwide Strictly Live tour 2020 with his dance partner Katya Jones and is expected to return to BBC Breakfast next month. Meanwhile, Dan has shown his support for his colleague after he took his family to watch the dance show in Nottingham earlier this week. It certainly appeared to be his colleague's good luck charm after Mike revealed he lifted the Glitterball Trophy on the night.

Sharing a video clip of him being gifted the dazzling memorabilia, Mike shared a heartfelt message on the micro-blogging site, as he thanked Dan for attending. In view of his 55,000 followers, he tweeted: “Aw thanks for taking this. Didn’t know how to react. The relaxed performance today was a real winner. Such a great idea and success. Thanks @mrdanwalker for being there too @BBCBreakfast.”(sic) Dan retweeted his pal’s message and wrote: “Brilliant @SCD_Live_Tour in Nottingham with the family and lovely to see @mikebreakfast & @Mrs_katjones taking home the Glitterball.”(sic) He accompanied the message with a selfie shot of the trio inside the Nottingham Arena.