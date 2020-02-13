Dana White sheds light on the UFC’s plan for Conor McGregor after Usman vs Masvidal news

Conor McGregor made his long-awaited return to the Octagon last month.

UFC president Dana White insists fights with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman or Jorge Masvidal were never in the offing for Conor McGregor. The former two-division champion made his long-awaited return to the Octagon last month in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

McGregor was welcomed back to the cage by fellow fan favourite Donald Cerrone, whom he met in a welterweight match-up. The bout didn’t end up being a long one, with McGregor decimating ‘Cowboy’ in 40 seconds to pick up his first win in over three years. As is tradition immediately after a McGregor fight, attention quickly turned to who the Irishman will face in his next outing, which – if it takes place this year – will be the second of his 2020 ‘season’. Prior to beating Cerrone, the former 31-year-old openly entertained the prospect of facing Usman or Masvidal – the latter of whom went to great lengths to get his attention last month.

Usman and Masvidal, however, are now on course to throw down at UFC 252 on July 11. And White is adamant the possibility of McGregor facing either man wasn’t discussed before the UFC put wheels in motion for the 170lb title fight. During an interview with MMA Junkie, White said: “There was never any talk about Usman or Masvidal. “That was Conor. That’s madness. That’s crazy.”

McGregor is hoping to compete three times this year, so much so he plans to stay in shape in case either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson fall out from their lightweight title fight on April 18. And according to White, that’s still the Dubliner’s plan. He said: “Conor’s thing right now is Conor thinks Tony vs. Khabib is going to happen and he wants to slide into that spot. So we’ll see how that plays out. “He is ready, willing and able to slide into that spot if it becomes available”

White recently admitted McGregor’s eagerness to get back in the cage could lay waste to his plans for a rematch Nurmagomedov, which could also go up in smoke if Ferguson hands the Russian the first defeat of his career. “Conor is talking now about not wanting to wait that long,” White said during an appearance on ESPN. “I don’t know what else makes sense. But who knows with that kid. “The reason everybody loves him so much is because who knows who he’ll say, ‘You know what? I want to fight this guy now.’ Some other weight class or whatever it might be. But he keeps it fun.” When pressed for a potential timeline for Nurmagomedov vs McGregor II, White added: “So Ramadan will happen right after the fight and he will sit out after that. So you would be talking about the fall. September, October or November.”

