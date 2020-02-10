Dancing on Ice 2020: Lisa George breaks down in tears as she suffers fall live on air

DANCING ON ICE 2020 star Lisa George broke in tears as she received critique from the judging panel after this evening’s performance which saw her suffer an unfortunate fall in the midst of the routine.

Lisa, 47, and her Dancing on Ice professional skating partner Dr Tom Naylor, 32, took to the rink once again this evening, performing a routine dressed as characters from Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Although their performance started strong, the Coronation Street star slipped half-way through the routine but swiftly got back on her feet. Viewers of the ITV reality competition praised the contestant for seeing through the performance, but it didn’t stop her from shedding a few tears.

After their performance, Lisa and Tom joined hosts Phillip Schofield, 57, and Holly Willoughby, 38, to receive their scores. The panel awarded the pair a total score of 27 out of a possible 40, and each judge could be seen with dismay on their face as they had to drop marks for the fall. As each critic emphasised with the actress for the unfortunate mistake, she soon started crying as she reflected on the performance. With rehearsals having gone a lot better, the soap star was full of sadness at having hit the ice and as a result, failed to get the higher scores.

Straight after the scores were revealed, Holly quickly jumped on the matter of the fall and asked Lisa if she was ok. The Coronation Street actress replied: “I’m fine. It just took me by surprise,” before the hosts enquired as to what had happened. “I don’t know what happened,” she replied, adding: “I just slipped” and expressed how she was more worried about the back flip which was incorporated into the routine. By the time the judges had finished commenting on the performance, the soap star was on the brink of tears and ended up breaking down as it all became too much.

Judges John Barrowman, 52, and Ashley Banjo, 31, shot up from their seats and rushed over to Lisa to comfort her. Fighting through the tears, the actress said: “I just really wanted to do a good job,” to which her partner assured her she gave a fantastic performance. Viewers watching the scene unfold at home quickly took to social media to comment on the unexpected fall and praised the contestant for carrying on. One wrote on Twitter: “Lisa looked a bit unsteady from the start there, hope she stays in though she’s still fab #DancingOnIce.”

Another added: “Genuinely gutted for Lisa. She did so well aside from the fall and I’ve really enjoyed watching her this series. #dancingonice.” A third commented: “Lisa you did a great skate and you got back up I’m still behind you well done #DancingOnIce @LisaGeorgeActor.” The Coronation Street star took to her own official Twitter account to comment on the unfortunate fall and thanked fans for their support. In view of her 13,100 followers, Lisa posted: “It doesn’t matter how much you fall down as long as you get back up again!!”

The post continued: “I was so nervous for tonight, but thank you so much for all the love, you lot really are amazing #dancingonice.” Lisa had previously explained to her followers she suffered a slight hiccup in rehearsals, but remained optimistic about the performance. “Not long now!!! Had a little slip up in rehearsals. hoping that means I’ve got it out of the way before the live show…[sic],” she wrote. “Thanks again for all of the love and messages. let’s get #TeamLisa to week 6 baby!! #dancingonice [sic].”

