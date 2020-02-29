Dancing On Ice judge Christopher Dean slams audience reaction to Ben Hanlin score

DANCING ON ICE judge Christopher Dean hit out at the audience on Sunday night after they booed his scoring of Ben Hanlin and partner Carlotta Edwards.

Dancing On Ice judge Christopher Dean, found himself having to explain his scoring decision after he was booed consistently by the audience for awarding Ben Hanlin and partner Carlotta Edwards a nine out of 10 for their Titanic performance. When it was his turn to give feedback, he addressed the audience to explain why he chose to give them lower than a 9.5.

Ben and Carlotta received an overall 37 from the judges last night, for their routine to the iconic Celine Dion melody, a pretty impressive score that helped secure them a place in this week’s semi-finals. But the audience weren’t so happy with the marking by some of the panel, and Chris wasn’t going to let them get away with booing his decision. He turned to the audience before giving his feedback on the couples performance, and unleashed a snarky remark. “Well, for the people that are booing, I’d like to explain the marking,” he grinned as the audience laughed.

“9.5 was my highest mark tonight, so that’s my first place,” he explained, after he awarded Perri Kiely and pro Vanessa Bauer with his highest mark. He continue: “Nine is my second place, 10 happens to be your first place,” he said, pointing to fellow judge John Barrowman: “And 9.5 is your first place,” he said to Jane Torvill. “Just so everybody understands,” he remarked sarcastically. But Ben just wanted to get to the proper feedback, growing impatient as he stood and listened to the judge hit back.

“But the slide Chris, what about the slide?!” he exclaimed as he and Carlotta hugged nervously to see what the award-winning skater had to say. “Ben, the slide, the whole routine was magical,” Chris cheered. “I have to say, your skating has improved one of the most of all the celebrities that are in the show!” “You have really come good and I look forward to seeing you in the final,” he hinted, winking at the pair who giggled with excitement.

And, to Ben and his partner’s joy they sailed through to this week’s second to last round of the competition, where they joined fellow contestants Joe Swash and his professional partner Alexandra Schauman, and top scoring couple of the night Perri and Vanessa. But as the competition nears it’s end, one more celeb had to be sent home, cut short of making it to the semi-finals. In the end, it was Coronation Street star Lisa George and her partner Tom Naylor, who bid farewell to the show after finding themselves in the dreaded skate-off alongside Libby Clegg and her pro partner Mark Hanretty. All four judges voted unanimously to save Libby, meaning it was the end of the road for Lisa.

Only four couples now remain and go through to the semi-finals this week. They will have to take on not one, but two routines to secure a position in the highly-anticipated final. But who will take home the crown?

