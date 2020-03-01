Dangerous lung disease: Coronavirus deaths in the USA – Italy travel advice tightened

After the discovery of the first death by the novel corona virus in the country, the United States has advised against traveling to the affected regions in Italy and South Korea.

Travel advice has been tightened to the highest level four, as US Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday (local time) at the White House in Washington. It would also impose new restrictions on Iran. Foreigners who have been to Iran in the past 14 days are no longer allowed to enter the United States. Pence heads the White House Coronavirus Working Group on behalf of President Donald Trump. Americans should be particularly cautious in Europe right now, Trump said shortly afterwards in a speech.

Shortly before, the first death in the United States had been reported by the novel corona virus. There was initially confusion over the exact identity of the victim: Trump said at a press conference in the White House that she was a woman in her late 50s in the US state of Washington. Shortly afterwards, Seattle and King County’s health care official Jeff Duchin said at a telephone press conference of the CDC that it was a man in his late 50s. CDC director Robert Redfield later told Twitter that the CDC was informing the victim for Trump and Pence previously “mistakenly” identified as a woman.

How the man got infected is still completely unclear, said health officer Duchin. “We don’t see any connections at this point.” But he had previously had health problems.

In addition, the number of known cases of the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen in the United States has risen to 22, said Nancy Messonier, head of the Department of Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC health agency. “Preliminary information increases our concern about the immediate threat to certain groups in the United States.” Health Minister Alex Azar previously said: “The risk remains low. But that can change quickly. » Azar added: “We will see more cases.”

Two preliminarily confirmed cases in a nursing home in the state of Washington triggered particular concern, as the responsible health officer Duchin said. It was a member of the nursing staff and an approximately 70-year-old woman. In addition, many other nurses and patients complained of symptoms. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we found more cases,” said Duchin. “It is an outstanding task to get a handle on an outbreak in a facility where there are so many vulnerable people.”

It was only on Friday that the US State Department raised the travel information for all of Italy to level three due to the spread of the corona virus: unnecessary trips should therefore be reconsidered. Trump’s government had previously issued travel restrictions for China that continue to apply. Foreigners who have visited the country in the past 14 days are also not allowed to enter from there.

In the United States, infections with Sars-CoV-2 had been detected in 15 people by Friday, according to the CDC health agency. There were a further 47 cases of US citizens brought back to the United States from Japan or China. Trump announced that he would meet with pharmaceutical company representatives at the White House on Monday.

Trump has been trying to downplay the topic so far. The President repeatedly stressed that the US was prepared for the virus. Messonnier of the CDC said Tuesday that it was less a question of whether the virus would spread in the United States and more of when it would happen. Trump, on the other hand, had stressed on Wednesday that he did not think that a spread in the US was inevitable.

Trump is also making efforts to avoid further losses in the already badly battered stock markets through his statements. The president is aiming for re-election in November and is particularly promoting the economic situation in the United States.