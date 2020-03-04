Dani Ceballos compared to Arsenal legend after ‘brilliant’ performances under Mikel Arteta

Owen Hargreaves has sung Dani Ceballos’ praises by comparing him to one of Arsenal’s greatest legends.

Arsenal star Dani Ceballos has shown similarities to Cesc Fabregas with his recent performances, according to Owen Hargreaves. Ceballos has had a mixed spell at the Gunners ever since his loan move from Real Madrid last summer and seemed set to return to his parent club in January.

However, the midfielder has found his way back into the squad under new manager Mikel Arteta and put together a stunning performance against Burnley and Newcastle. Hargreaves is impressed with the Spaniard’s return to form and even compared him to Arsenal legend Fabregas. The ex-Manchester United player doesn’t think Ceballos is as good as the former Chelsea star but claims that both have the same “flair”. Hargreaves told Premier League Productions: “He’s a flair player, he’s like Cesc [Fabregas], not as good, but like Cesc.

“The performances where he was brilliant was against Burnley, where Burnley don’t have much of the ball, and Newcastle, who also don’t have much of the ball. “But he went to Anfield and really struggled because of the intensity of the game. “Arteta’s done a good job in finding the perfect blend in the right game.” Hargreaves is also impressed with Arteta’s work at Arsenal as he believes the players are now performing with more energy and urgency.

The ex-Bayern Munich star understands that there is still a lot more to be done but the Spaniard’s work ethic leaves a lot of promise for the future. Hargreaves added: “I like what Arteta is doing with Arsenal, they play with more energy and urgency, the performances have been good. “The results haven’t been as good as anticipated, but I think that’s going to come. “I love his demeanour, he’s not too up and not too down, as a young manager that is going to be important.”

Arsenal defeated Everton 3-2 at the Emirates with a brace by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a goal by Eddie Nketiah. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison got on the scoreboard for the Toffees, who came close to an equaliser during the closing stages of the match. The Gunners are now set to take on Olympiacos in their Europa League last-32 return fixture at home (8pm) after winning 1-0 in Greece with Alexandre Lacazette’s goal. Arteta’s men will then take on Portsmouth in the FA Cup on March 2 at Fratton Park (7.45pm). Arsenal’s next Premier League match will be against London rivals West Ham at the Emirates on March 7 (3pm).

