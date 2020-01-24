Daniil Medvedev backs Nick Kyrgios in Rafael Nadal debate at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev has no issues with Nick Kyrgios using the underarm serve.

Daniil Medvedev says Nick Kyrgios performing an underarm serve is not disrespectful, contrary to what Rafael Nadal has previously claimed.

Kyrgios has become notorious for delivering an underarm serve which is frowned up by some players. The Australian famously did so against Rafael Nadal at the Mexican Open last year which drew stinging criticism from the Spaniard. Nadal slammed his rival’s actions as disrespectful which opened a great debate in the tennis world. “He is a player who has enormous talent,” Nadal said in Acapulco. “He could win Grand Slams and fight the top positions of the ranking, but there is a reason why he is where he is.

“He lacks respect for the public, the rival and towards himself.” Kyrgios’ actions set a trend which has seen more stars attempt the underhand tactic when their opponent’s are returning way beyond the baseline. Medvedev has no issues with his fellow professional attempting the cheeky move. “You know, sometimes when Nick started doing it, people were, like, ‘It’s disrespectful for me’, it’s not for me,” Medvedev said. “It’s one of the shots which he can use good sometimes, Nick. We saw some players do it last year when they’re tight, because, well, it’s easy to put the ball in like this.

“Like especially on clay, I think it can be even tougher to return.” Medvedev opened up on the topic after Pedro Martinez failed to execute an underarm serve in their Australian Open second-round clash. “I don’t know actually why he did it, but it surprised me a lot,” Medvedev explained. “But if he would make a good one, I think I would be in trouble. But it was really a bad one, so I had the ball – easy ball, which is great, because this was 15-40 in the third set, important game. “So me, I just, you know, just need to be ready for it sometimes and try to win the point.”