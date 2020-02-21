Daniil Medvedev makes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic 2020 Grand Slam call

Daniil Medvedev has predicted how the 2020 tennis season will pan out.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will continue their Grand Slam dominance in 2020, according to Daniil Medvedev. The legendary trio have amassed 56 Grand Slam titles between them.

The Big Three’s stronghold continued at the Australian Open earlier this month as Djokovic was triumphant. World No 2 Nadal is expected to win his 13th French Open title at Roland Garros this summer. Djokovic and Federer are the usual favourites at Wimbledon but the US Open occasionally throws up surprising results. Medvedev took Nadal the distance in last year’s New York final at Flushing Meadows. But the Russian is not convinced the Next Gen’s breakthrough at a major tournament will come this year.

“It is complicated to answer this question,” Medvedev told Spanish publication Marca. “I don’t like to predict the future, but of course it is possible. “Anyway, Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have many titles in a row and I would not be surprised if they took everything in 2020.” The likes of Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have been tipped to overthrow Federer, Nadal and Djokovic for a couple of years.

But world No 5 Medvedev thinks there should be more players who are talked about in the same breath. “For me the fan is quite wide and I would go to any top 10,” he added. “In fact, even a player in the top 20 I see him in a position to win a Grand Slam, although they start with the handicap of having a more complicated picture.” Medvedev has a hectic schedule this year as the Tokyo Olympic Games is added to the calendar.