Daniil Medvedev overcomes nosebleed to storm into Australian Open third round

Daniil Medvedev beat Pedro Martinez 7-5, 6-1, 6-3 in the Australian Open second round.

Daniil Medvedev had to overcome a nosebleed to progress to the Australian Open third round this morning.

The No 4 seed is expected to be the closest challenger to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s title campaign in Melbourne. And he cruised into the third round with a commanding 7-5, 6-1, 6-3 win over Spaniard Pedro Martinez on Margaret Court Arena. The Russian was tested in his opening clash as he needed four sets to edge out Frances Tiafoe – and he was made to battle this time out too. World No 168 Martinez played way above his rankined and produced some brilliant patterns of play but Medvedev was equal to everything he had to offer. Even a random nosebleed late in the second set did not derail the US Open finalist as he won six games in a row.

A medical timeout was called as the 23-year-old received treatment and the bleeding stopped. The crowd were fully behind Martinez throughout the clash but it was Medvedev who got the decisive break in the third set to claim the victory. Medvedev delivered 19 aces throughout the clash but he was still not completely happy with his serving. “Still first set I am a little bit not happy with my serve,” Medvedev said. “I hope I can have a long tournament and make many more aces to help with the bushfire [relief]. “It was not an easy match especially in the first set. I was able to stay there the whole match because he is less experienced than me.

“I had to stay in the match and try to push him all the time. He payed well today.” Medvedev had never met Martinez on the ATP tour but he does remember a clash they had in the juniors. “Honestly I played him in Roland Garros juniors so it was also a Slam,” Medvedev added. “I know him from juniors but haven’t played him for four years. “It was tough because I didn’t know if he was bad on the forehand, backhand, where he likes to serve. The top 50 players know everything about each other but this was difficult.”