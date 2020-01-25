Daniil Medvedev slammed and told to copy Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Australian Open

Diego Schwartzman has blasted Daniil Medvedev and urged the Russian to copy Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Diego Schwartzman has ‘cut the relationship’ with Daniil Medvedev because of incidents which occurred during their ATP Cup clash earlier this month.

During that battle Medvedev was hit with a code violation for angrily confronting Schwartzman when the Argentine got a slice of luck at the net. World No 4 Medevedev lost his cool again later in the match and hit the umpire’s chair twice during an explosive outburst, picking up his second code violation. However, the Russian left all of his frustrations on the court – but Schwartzman could not. “We had a very good relationship and that happened. I was surprised,” Schwartzman said. “I can’t separate what happens inside and outside the court.

“I had a very good relationship with him, because we trained several times together, and I didn’t expect him to have that reaction. “He shook my hand and said ‘good game’, as if nothing had happened. I said ‘yes, that very good game, but you have to change a lot, because as a person and as a player you have zero respect’. And I repeated it. “He said nothing to me, repeated ‘great match’ and did not give it importance. “I cut the relationship, because I don’t separate what happens on the court from outside.”

Both players are still in the Australian Open draw as MEdvedev takes on Alexei Popyrin today and Schwartzman faces Novak Djokovic tomorrow. And Schwartzman has urged his former friend to learn from two of tennis’ greatest ever players. “Did you ever see Rafa or Federer having a problem like that on the court? Never,” he added. “And outside the court they all love them. For something it is.”