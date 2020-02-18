Dartford Bridge: Is the Dartford crossing closed or open today as Storm Dennis hits UK?

DARTFORD along with the rest of the UK will see ferocious weather this weekend as Storm Dennis slams the country. But is the Dartford crossing closed?

As Storm Dennis arrives travel disruption is expected to be widespread across the country as torrential downpours and ruthless winds tear across the UK. The Dartford Crossing is the busiest crossing in Britain seeing more than 1.5 billion journeys since it opened in 1963. So will this popular road be open or closed when Storm Dennis hits?

Storm Dennis will see a washout across the UK with up to six inches of rainfall, causing huge floods. Additionally winds up to 80mph are expected to hit in parts of Britain as the winter storm bulldozes its devastating path from each coast across the country. Weather maps reveal the UK will be hit by severe and relentless winds and rainfall, from Saturday through to Monday, which prompted the Met Office to issue a series of amber and yellow weather warnings for the storm’s duration. In total, the Met Office has issued four amber and four yellow weather warnings for rain and wind, lasting from Saturday to Monday. Storm Dennis comes just days after Storm Ciara ripped across the UK, causing travel chaos and forcing people to evacuate due to life-endangering floods.

Is Dartford Bridge closed? The Dartford Bridge has closed on Sunday morning. It is not known how long it will be closed but the weather warning is in place until midnight tonight. Delays of 20 minutes currently through the tunnel, which is being used as a contraflow system. Traffic disruption in the area is to be expected.

The Dartford Bridge will experience severe winds throughout the day on Saturday through Sunday. The Met Office weather warning in effect warns of some disruption to travel across parts of England and Wales from 10am on Saturday to 11.59pm on Sunday. The weather forecaster said to expect: Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

Some short term loss of power and other services

Spray and/or large waves across coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities.

Wind gusts of 50mph are expected for inland areas, while around the coasts of England gusts up to 70mph are likely. The strong winds and heavy rain could lead to dire driving conditions.

It is possible the area will face flooding this coming weekend, according to the Environment Agency. You can check if any flood warnings or alerts have been issued in your area here. On Saturday, the environment Agency predicts a low risk of flooding across Kent. However, this is escalated to a medium risk on Sunday, before it is reduced once again to low risk on Monday and Tuesday.

You can find out more infomration on the Dartford crossing by checking the Highways England website or Twitter page. You can also find the Highways England latest traffic map for the Dartford crossing here. On Thursday, the authority issued an advisory for road users across all THE regions of England’s motorway network. Accoridng to the latest forecasts as of 2pm on Friday Highways England South East said it is unlikely the QE2 bridge will be closed due to Storm Dennis.