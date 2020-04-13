‘Dateline’ Preview: ‘Criminal Intentions’ Changed Matt Yussman’s Life After Unexpected Encounter At His Home

On Friday night, “Dateline” will take a closer look at the unusual circumstances surrounding Matt Yussman’s terrifying experience that ensued after he arrived at his Bristol, Connecticut, home one night.

On that day, Yussman returned to his residence around midnight. His mother, Valerie, was inside the home watching the end of that year’s Academy Awards. Upon his arrival, he heard someone running down his driveway yelling, “Get on the ground.” He also noticed that the attacker was pointing a gun at him.

As seen in the preview below, Yussman was then told to kneel on his garage floor, before being instructed to “lie face-first on the ground.”

Valerie eventually became concerned that Matt had not yet entered the home after coming back for the night, so she headed out to the garage. There, she saw two masked gunmen standing over her son. After she was seen, she was also told to kneel beside him.

The episode of “Dateline” will also explore the connection that Yussman’s experience has to a high-speed chase on a North Carolina highway that was captured on dashcam.

On that September day, a member of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was running radar and saw a Ford Edge “blow right by.” After pulling them over, the vehicle then took off, which prompted the chaotic chase. Not only did the Edge swerve into other vehicles that happened to be on the road with them that day, but doing so even took off another truck’s side mirror.

Part of what was captured on camera that day can be seen below.

On Friday, viewers will see how this decision led to the aforementioned events.

This episode of “Dateline,” called “A Villainous Plan,” will air Friday night at 9 p.m. EDT.